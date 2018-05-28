By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Japanese ambassador on Sunday revealed that his country will continue supporting the Malawi government through agriculture and in industrial sector as to help end challenges affecting those sectors.

Ambassador of Japanese in the country, Kae Yanagisawa, disclosed this in an interview when he visited the trade fair grounds in Blantyre to see services and products of local and international companies which they are exhibiting.

According to Yanagisawa, said she was impressed with how both government and private sector are doing at the fair saying it shows unity amongst companies in the country.

“I am impressed with how the fair is progressing here in Blantyre despite being my first fair to attend in the country, what has impressed me is seeing together the private and government companies working together to show what they are offering to the corporate society,” Yanagisawa said.

Yanagisawa said with that her government will extend his support to the city of Blantyre as it has been doing a lot of projects in the capital city Lilongwe.

She further said that she is going to talk with some companies in Japan saying that they will participate in the next year’s trade fair.

“Now I think we are going to extend some of our projects here in Blantyre as we have been doing much in the capital city because thus where we are based and I should say next year you might seen some Japanese companies participating in the fair as I will talk to some of them about this,” she explained.

This is the the 30th Malawi international trade fair which Malawi is holding and they are more than 200 companies participating in the fair with 13 foreign companies exhibiting their services and products.