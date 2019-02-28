APAM members at Kamuzu Palace

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika has pledged that his government will pay a MK5 million reward for any report leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone hatching plans to abduct and kill people with Albinism.

The pledge has been made on Thursday ( today) when Mutharika met a group of persons with albinism calling itself Poor and Concerned People with Albinism at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe to dialogue on how best to end abductions and killings of people with albinism.

The President also disclosed during the meeting that government has procured 3, 000 personal security alarms from Britain to be distributed to persons with albinism.

According to the President these gadgets will be able to alert the police for action when the life of a person with albinism is in danger.

President Mutharika and APAM members

Mutharika has also revealed that he has directed the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to engage a foreign investigator to uncover markets of human parts taken from people with albinism as a measure to end the problem.