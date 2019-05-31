LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Friday rejected declaration of President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as the winner in the just ended May 21 polls.

Chakwera says the party will mobilize Malawians to petition the High Court to nullify the elections’ results.

The Embattled MCP leader told the press conference at MCP headquarters in Lilongwe that the party vows not to let President Peter Mutharika to rule this country in crook way.

Mutharika who was sworn in this Tuesday together with his running mate, Everton Chimulirenji soon after the Malawi electoral body announced their victory is attending the inauguration ceremony today (Friday) at Kamuzu Stadium in Lilongwe.

“My fellow Malawians, I, Lazarus Chakwera, want to reject this year’s Presidential results because it was not credible. I know many of you are also not happy with the way how this elections were conducted.

“However, I want to urge you not to take laws in your own hands as the way to deal with this situation. Let us fight this battle according to the constitution,” said Chakwera.

The MCP leader said he believe the court will handle the case independently and make sure that justice prevail.

Below is Chakwera’s statement:

Today, I want to tell you where I stand between these two choices:

I, Lazarus Chakwera, reject MEC’s fraudulent presidential results, and I join all Malawians in rejecting that MEC’s declaration of Mutharika as the winner represents the will of Malawians who cast their votes.

For this reason, pursuant to Section 114 (1) and (3d) of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act, and having gathered overwhelming evidence of gross violations of the Act, I have started filing a petition to the High Court of Malawi to nullify MEC’s presidential results and declare the presidential elections of May 21, 2019 void.

Initially, I had also considered applying to the court to stop the swearing in ceremony and inauguration. However, I decided that this would not be in the best interest of the country because the protracted absence of a President and Cabinet would disturb the state’s service provision and cause millions of innocent Malawians to suffer.

Still, I am aware that the DPP’s illegal ascension to the presidency has already

started to inflict suffering on innocent Malawians rvants, soldiers, and police officers are being unceremoniously transferred from

urban areas to the remotest rural areas for simply supporting MCP or for coming

from regions where most people voted for MCP. In addition, dozens of young people

in the Central Region have recently been arrested and MCP offices have been

raided and teargassed without provocation by cadets masquerading as police

officers. These are the lawless acts of a mafia state, and it is imperative that we end

this state capture by thieves in order to end these abuses and ensure that those

committing them face the law.

In the meantime, if you know someone who has been unjustly transferred, beaten, or

arrested, please support them. If you yourself witnessed acts of fraud by MEC

officials during the election, please report your testimony to our Head Office for

inclusion in our petition to the High Court. If you served as an election monitor of any

party and have in your possession copies of result sheets, I ask you to make those

available to us so that the truth can be known. If you lead an organization that

wishes to stand up for justice, I urge you to come out in the open and take part in this

case as friends of the court. And if you are angry and heartbroken because your vote

was not counted properly, I call on you, regardless of your party, to join thousands of

us who will march peacefully to the High Court from the day the hearing starts to the

day it is concluded.

Fellow Malawians,

This election has laid bare the corruption that has contaminated all our governance

institutions. The corruption done in this election is an indictment on all of us, whether

we are citizens who have allowed it to be done in our name or foreigners who have

watched it happen in our face. We have all colluded to create a society in which

thieving is a rewarding trade, and so all of us must stand up together to fix it NOW.

This is no longer a struggle for MCP to form a government or for me to be President.

It is clear from the rigging of this election that this is a struggle for Malawi to be free.

This is a struggle for all of us.

So, I look forward to seeing you all at the High Court when the hearing starts, so that Mutharika may see that he is operating illegally and on borrowed time. The peoplewho stole this election for him were expecting that once he gets sworn in and inaugurated, their crimes will be buried, the money they have been paid will be hidden, and we will all give up on reclaiming our stolen rights and votes while wesuffer in silence for another five years. They have even started spreading lies that MCP is now divided, hoping that this will stop us from uniting to claim our country back. But we will now show them that it is they who are mistaken and they who are

about to be scattered.

This is the resolve that unites us: For Malawi to rise, Mutharika must fall.

God bless Malawi.

Lazarus Chakwera.