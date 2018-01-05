By Brian Longwe

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The renowned veteran soccer machine Fischer Jahman Kondowe has dismissed speculations which went viral on social media that he will have to abandon football for politics.

The rumours comes following Kondowe’s public announcement that he has joined politics and will contest for a parliamentary seat for Blantyre City South Constituency, in the next coming tripartite elections.

Kondowe has assured his football family that despite being a politician, he will still maintain his position on the game.

The Bullet’s longest serving midfielder said he is confident enough that politics will not stop him from going into the pitch.

“I never heard Lucius Banda saying he has stopped singing when he became a lawmaker. The same applies to me, my interest of joining politics should not be the reason for quitting football.”

“The main purpose of going into politics is to foster development in my community which has been delayed for a prolonged period of time.” Kondowe explained.

Kondowe continued to encourage his fans not to lose hope on him citing that he will participate for his favourite team Nyasa Big Bullets in the forthcoming season.

However, some football lovers still have fears that at some point in time, Kondowe’s performance is to shrink as the player will be forced to serve two masters at once.

In the next coming 2019 elections, Kondowe will run against the Malawi National football team Manager Peter Mponda, Former MP Moses Kunkuyu, Fawzia Osman and the current Blantyre City South legistrator Allan Ngumuya.