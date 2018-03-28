By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust says it is fully prepared to civic educate the general public.

This is to ensure that voters have collect information about the forthcoming tripartite elections slated for 21 May 2019.

NICE Trust is one of the organisations which were accredited by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to take part in electoral processes after the official launching of 2019 polls in February this year.

The organisation disclosed its readiness for the elections to journalists during a press conference on 27 March 2018 in Lilongwe.

NICE Executive Director Ollen Mwalubunju said the organisation has lined-up a number of activities such as political debates, voter awareness and mobilisation campaigns to ensure that voters make constructive decisions on who to vie for.

Mwalubunju explained that through debates, voters will be given higher platform to hold the aspiring candidates accountable and transparent for their manifestos.

He also emphasized on Malawians to register in both National Identification cards and voter registration process to make sure that only eligible persons will vote.

“We have already started experiencing our achievements in the sense that we managed to mobilise over 95 percent of the expected people to have registered for national identification cards. NICE will be using most of the tested strategies and methodologies for the forthcoming elections” Mwalubunju explained.

Echoing on the same, Country Programs Manager for the organisation Grey Kalindekafe said the body will be crucial in monitoring and tracking leaders who fail to fulfill their promises and sideline their people after being put into positions.

NICE Trust statistics illustrates that the country is progressing in terms of 50-50 participation in political positions whereby women reprentatives trend has increased from 5.65% in 1994 to 16.5% in 2014.

However, the body has bemoaned parliament’s denial to pass some electoral reforms which it described would have helped to improve Malawi’s democracy.