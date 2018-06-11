LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who is also the President of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) on Monday disclosed that his firm is interested to invest much on tourism, agriculture and mining.

The Prophet currently based in the rainbow nation-South Africa told the news conference after official opening of this year’s Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) which is under way at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

President Peter Mutharika launched the official opening of the forum without his deputy Saulos Chilima who did not give any reasons for his absence despite being on the program.

The man of God who also among key investors in the forum said Malawi stands a chance to be Southern Africa business hub therefore tourism sector particularly hotels will be an ideal venture.

Bushiri disclosed that currently his company was on feasibility study to establish all what it takes in investing on mining, agriculture and tourism.

The prophet therefore lauded the country’s leadership for opening the doors that allows his company to invest in Malawi.

“This is my first time to be invited and attend such high profile business forum in the country. Business is the hub of any country’s economic growth.

“This is the reason we want to invest much on tourism, mining and agriculture that will provide much opportunities to most Malawians. Be assured our commitment in these sectors after we finalise feasibility studies,” says Bushiri.

In February this year, the Prophet Bushiri launched his multi-million dollar five star hotel in South Africa which built within eight months.

Under the theme: “The Private Sector and Regional Integration in Southern Africa: Accelerating Opportunities for Investment and Growth”, the forum is being Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) comes after failed to take place in 2017, targets on creating financing and trade linkages.

This Financiers Forum is a platform for project promoters to interact with potential financiers for their various projects.

MIF 2018 is targeting 1000 participants from both Malawi and beyond.

The forum offers a truly knowledge-based forum with cutting edge information on the latest investment and trade opportunities in Malawi.

It serves as a unique platform to meet, network, and exchange experiences, explore business opportunities and sign cooperation agreements and partnerships.

Included in its 3rd Edition are the following features: Conference, International Exhibition, Sector-specific sessions, investment projects presentations and B2B meetings.