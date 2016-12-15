LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) organizer in the Diaspora Garrard Mzaza Nkhata has commended the leadership of his party and other opposition parties in the country for holding the fort to ensure that the long overdue access to information bill was passed in Parliament.The parley debate yesterday deliberating on the bill was extraordinary as it had to go beyond the normal sitting hours of parliament as the ruling party wanted to play hide and seek to dodge its passing.

According to Mzaza, the passing of the bill is a “historic milestone.”

Mzaza say that the law will see news reporters and the media fraternity “reporting more accurately and responsibly on government activities,” adding that “the public will be better equipped to engage in democratic processes.”

Upon passing the bill, Member of Parliament who is also the chairperson of the media committee of parliament said that the bill has been passed almost in its original state of course with minor amendments made by Parliament.

“Finally its passed, the process we went through these two days was a clear indication that MCP and the opposition wants to make Malawi a country benefiting to its citizen,” said Kawale as quoted in the online media.

The law maker lectured all and sundry that “parliamentarians are not elected to make laws to shield individuals or a party but to serve Malawians hence MCP being a party that doesn’t look forward to shield individuals was in front pushing for the law. “

“The ATI law is what Malawians wanted and now they can access information that will help them make informed decisions and develop the country.

“Keep in mind that the bill will not in any way interfere with the constitution, nor will it be in conflict with secrets act or other laws.

“The bill was not doctored. That is not true. Just like any other bill, it had to be amended and we did just that.

It is not clear if President Mutharika will assent to this controversial bill.