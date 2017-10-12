The National Executive Committee (NEC) for the former ruling Peoples Party (PP) on Tuesday, fired its Vice President for the central region, Uladi Mussa, one month after he openly challenged the party’s founder Dr Joyce Banda.

The NEC has also fired Mussa as the Party’s leader in the august House, but allowed him to be a mare member.

PP spokesperson Noel Chimpeni said the Party’s highest decision-making body fired Mussa after he publicly declared that he was taking over the presidency of the Party from former President Dr Joyce Banda, arguing that her tenure had expired.

Chimpeni said Mussa’s acting PP leader position was appointed by Banda and that the vice president post was also appointed .

“During the convention, the post of vice president was held by Dr Cassim Chilumpha, but when he resigned, Uladi Mussa was appointed,” he said.

He was accused of sowing discord and undermining founding president Joyce Banda’s leadership in the PP.

Banda left Malawi soon after losing the presidential election to Peter Mutharika in 2014.

According to Chimpeni, the firing of Mussa is not meant to disable his political career or party membership, but is meant to correct behaviour.

“He is free to contest for any leadership position at the convention,” said Chimpeni.

Mussa is yet to issue a comment on the matter.