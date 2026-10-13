Kabila unites with rebels to topple DRC regime

GOMA-(MaraviPost)-Former Congolese president Joseph Kabila has emerged at the centre of a new political and military alliance involving opposition figures and armed rebel groups, raising fresh concerns about the future of President Félix Tshisekedi’s government and the prospects for peace in the conflict-ravaged eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

According to a report published by Kenya’s Daily Nation, the coalition seeks to unite forces opposed to Tshisekedi’s administration under a common political and military framework.

Its emergence could reshape the balance of power in a country that has endured years of armed conflict, mass displacement and repeated attempts at peace negotiations.

The new alliance, known as the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), brings together figures associated with armed movements operating in eastern Congo.

Those named in its leadership include Corneille Nangaa, Bertrand Bisimwa, Freddy Kaniki and Sultani Makenga, individuals linked to the wider rebel movement and the former Congo River Alliance.

The coalition’s launch in Goma on Monday, October 12, 2026, signals an attempt to consolidate the political and military influence of groups challenging the government.

Its leaders have presented the initiative as an effort to rebuild state institutions and confront what they describe as authoritarian governance.

However, the alliance’s emergence raises fundamental questions about whether its principal objective is to negotiate political change or pursue the removal of Tshisekedi through armed confrontation.

A New Challenge for Tshisekedi

Tshisekedi’s government has struggled to restore lasting security in eastern Congo, where fighting involving M23 and other armed groups has devastated communities, disrupted economic activity and forced thousands of families from their homes.

The region’s mineral wealth, strategic importance and complex relationships with neighbouring countries have made the conflict particularly difficult to resolve.

Kabila’s involvement could give the opposition coalition additional political weight, although it remains unclear how effectively its members will coordinate their military operations and reconcile their individual interests.

The former president governed the DRC from 2001 to 2019 and remains a controversial figure in the country’s political landscape. He was sentenced to death in absentia by a Congolese military court in 2025 over charges including treason and war crimes, which he rejected as politically motivated. He has also faced international sanctions.

His decision to lead or support a broader political-military front therefore places his political ambitions, legal status and relationship with armed groups under renewed scrutiny.

Could the Alliance Derail Peace Talks?

The coalition’s announcement comes amid diplomatic efforts to end the fighting, including negotiations involving the Congolese government and rebel representatives in Doha.

The emergence of a broader alliance could complicate these initiatives by introducing new political calculations and potentially strengthening the bargaining position of groups involved in the conflict.

It also raises questions about whether the coalition will accept a negotiated settlement, what concessions it would demand and whether its various members would agree to disarm if a peace agreement were reached.

For regional leaders and international mediators, the challenge will be to determine whether the new formation creates an opportunity for inclusive negotiations or makes an already fragile peace process more difficult.

Questions Hanging Over Kabila’s Rebel Alliance

Several critical questions remain unanswered as the situation develops.

Who will control the coalition? Although Kabila has emerged as its central political figure, will he exercise direct authority over military operations, or will established rebel commanders retain control of their forces?

What is the ultimate objective? Is the alliance seeking constitutional and political reforms through negotiations, or is overthrowing Tshisekedi’s government its primary ambition?

What role will M23 play? Will the movement operate under a unified command structure, or will its commanders continue pursuing their own military and political priorities?

Where will the coalition obtain its funding and weapons? What evidence exists regarding its financial resources, supply networks and potential external support?

How will the government respond? Could the announcement trigger intensified military operations, a wider crackdown or further escalation across eastern Congo?

What will happen to civilians? Will the coalition’s emergence lead to additional displacement, increased insecurity and further restrictions on humanitarian assistance?

Could neighbouring countries be drawn deeper into the conflict? What consequences might the alliance have for relations involving Rwanda, Uganda and other regional actors?

Who will guarantee accountability? If members of the coalition or government forces commit abuses, what mechanisms will protect civilians and ensure that those responsible face justice?

A Defining Moment for Congo

The creation of the FRN presents another significant development in the DRC’s prolonged struggle over political authority, territorial control and national stability.

Its impact will depend on the coalition’s actual command structure, its conduct on the battlefield, the credibility of its political programme and its willingness to engage in a meaningful peace process.

For millions of Congolese already affected by years of violence, the immediate concern is whether the new alliance will help open a path towards a political settlement or deepen the cycle of armed confrontation.

The central question remains: Is Kabila building a credible alternative for Congo’s political future, or is the country entering another dangerous phase in its long-running struggle for power?