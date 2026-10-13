Malawi’s Lands Ministry Strategic Plan gets World Bank nod as Chipungu appeals for support

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Chimwemwe Mazabuka Chipungu has officially launched the much awaited ministry’s 2026–2031 Strategic Plan, aimed at improving land administration, expanding access to adequate and affordable housing, and promoting sustainable urban development.

The plan, launched on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, is being implemented under the theme “Equitable Access to Secure Land, Adequate Housing and Sustainable Urban Development for All.”

Chipungu said the strategic plan provides a roadmap for strengthening land governance, improving service delivery and ensuring that land and housing services contribute to Malawi’s national development agenda.

He said the plan aligns with Malawi 2063, particularly its pillars of agricultural productivity and commercialisation, industrialisation, and urbanisation.

Chipungu also called on ministry officials to focus on implementation, transparency and accountability to ensure that the plan delivers tangible results for Malawians.

Meanwhile, World Bank Country Manager Abdul Muwonge commended the ministry for developing a strategic plan that aligns with the priorities of other government ministries.

Muwonge emphasised the importance of coordination among government institutions to ensure that development initiatives complement one another and contribute to national development goals.

He also highlighted the importance of linking the plan with the National Agriculture Transformation initiative to help connect targeted farmers with relevant support programmes.

The five-year strategic plan is expected to guide the ministry’s programmes and resource allocation, with a focus on secure land tenure, digital land services, affordable housing and well-planned human settlements.