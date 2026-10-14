Malawi Govt allocates residential, agricultural land to 132 displaced Kasungu families

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi government has launched the allocation of residential and agricultural land to 132 displaced families at Nthunduwala-Zithe Farm in Kasungu District.

The initiative aimed at helping the affected households rebuild their lives and establish sustainable livelihoods.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Chimwemwe Mazabuka Chipungu officially launched the exercise on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, marking a significant step towards providing the families with land for housing and farming.

During the launch, Chipungu symbolically distributed plots to five households, while Ministry of Lands officials are expected to oversee the allocation of land to the remaining beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, Chipungu said the initiative reflects President Peter Mutharika government’s commitment to supporting displaced families and helping them secure a better future.

He emphasised the importance of transparency and fairness in the allocation process, stressing that every eligible family must receive its rightful share of land.

Chipungu urged the beneficiaries to make productive use of the land, encouraging them to build decent homes on their residential plots and cultivate their agricultural land to produce food and generate income.

He also called on traditional leaders, local authorities and surrounding communities to work together to ensure peaceful resettlement and promote harmonious relationships between the beneficiaries and the host communities.

A total of 132 families have been verified to benefit from the programme, which is intended to provide them with land as a foundation for rebuilding their lives, improving their livelihoods and achieving greater stability..

In his remarks, Thunduwala Camp Chairperson Stanley Layson has commended the Ministry of Lands for allocating residential and agricultural plots to displaced families at Nthunduwala-Zithe Farm in Kasungu District.

Layson urged all beneficiaries to use the allocated plots responsibly and productively to improve their living conditions and livelihoods.

He also appealed to the government to provide essential social services, including schools, clean water and health facilities, to ensure that the beneficiaries have access to basic needs as they rebuild their lives in the new settlement.