When poverty strips family dignity

KALAHANDI-(Maravi Post)-A grieving husband once walked along a road carrying his dead wife on his shoulders, while their 12-year-old daughter followed in tears.

It was a journey of unbearable sorrow that exposed a painful question: what happens when a family is too poor to give a loved one a dignified farewell?

According to a BBC News report published on August 25, 2016, Dana Majhi carried the body of his wife, Amang Dei, for approximately 12 kilometres after she died of tuberculosis at a district hospital in Bhawanipatna, in India’s Odisha state. Their village was about 60 kilometres away, and he said he could not afford transport or obtain the help he needed.

The photograph of Majhi walking with his wife’s body, accompanied by his young daughter, became more than a record of personal tragedy.

It became a haunting image of poverty, institutional failure and the painful distance between public promises and the realities experienced by vulnerable citizens.

A journey no husband should have to make

Majhi was not simply carrying a body. He was carrying the remains of a woman with whom he had shared his life, the weight of a family’s loss and the burden of circumstances that left him feeling he had no other option.

Beside him walked his daughter, Chowla. At 12, she was old enough to understand that her mother was gone, but still a child who should have been protected from such a devastating experience.

The emotional force of this story lies in that image: a father struggling under the weight of death, and a daughter walking behind him through grief that no child should have to witness in such conditions.

Their suffering raises a fundamental question about human dignity. Should the ability to transport a deceased loved one depend on whether a family can afford a vehicle?

When poverty turns grief into a public ordeal

Majhi said he repeatedly asked hospital staff for assistance, but received no solution. Hospital officials disputed his account, saying he had taken the body away without informing staff.

That disagreement matters. A fair analysis must acknowledge that the circumstances were contested rather than automatically assigning blame to one party.

But the broader problem remains undeniable: a poor family found itself at the centre of a public tragedy because transporting a deceased relative had become an overwhelming challenge.

In moments of bereavement, families should be allowed to mourn. They should not have to negotiate their way through an administrative system while carrying the physical and emotional burden of death.

The case exposed a gap between the existence of public assistance programmes and whether vulnerable people can actually access them when they need help most.

A government response after a painful failure

The BBC reported that the district authorities eventually arranged transport after learning of Majhi’s ordeal. The family was also due to receive financial assistance for funeral expenses.

The incident prompted renewed attention to a government scheme intended to provide transport for deceased people from poor families. Odisha’s government subsequently moved to strengthen arrangements for transporting bodies with dignity.

These measures were important. Yet the timing carries its own lesson: public systems should not need a heartbreaking photograph to recognise a basic human need.

A service designed to protect vulnerable families has little value if people do not know how to access it, cannot obtain it promptly or must endure public humiliation before assistance arrives.

The real measure of a social protection programme is not merely whether it exists on paper. It is whether it reaches people at the moment their need is greatest.

The silent suffering of children

Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of this story is the presence of Majhi’s daughter.

Adults may understand the financial hardship that forced the family into such circumstances, but a child experiences the loss of a parent in deeply personal terms. To follow her father along that road, watching him carry her mother’s body, was to confront grief compounded by helplessness.

Her presence also reminds society that poverty rarely affects only the person struggling to pay. Its consequences spread through entire families, shaping the memories, security and emotional wellbeing of children.

A dignified response to bereavement must therefore consider not only the deceased and the surviving adult, but also the children left to process the loss.

Beyond sympathy: the responsibility of public institutions

The story should not end with sadness or the circulation of a photograph. It should provoke a serious discussion about how hospitals, local authorities and social welfare systems respond to people who cannot afford essential services.

Three responsibilities stand out.

First, hospitals and local authorities need clear procedures for arranging transport when families cannot pay. Those procedures must be communicated openly and applied promptly.

Second, emergency assistance must be accessible without unnecessary administrative barriers. People experiencing bereavement should not have to navigate complicated processes before receiving basic support.

Third, governments must assess whether their policies are working in practice, especially in rural and impoverished communities where transport costs and distance can make essential services difficult to reach.

These are not extravagant demands. They are basic expectations of a system committed to protecting human dignity.

A lesson that reaches beyond India

Although this tragedy occurred in India, its message resonates far beyond Odisha. Across developing societies, poverty can turn ordinary human experiences — illness, childbirth, disability and death — into crises that expose the weaknesses of public services.

For Malawi and other countries confronting economic hardship, the story offers a sobering reminder that development must be judged by how institutions treat people with the fewest resources.

A nation’s progress is not measured only by roads, buildings, budgets or economic statistics. It is also measured by whether a poor family can bury a loved one without being forced into an ordeal that strips away its dignity.

The true test of compassion is not what society says about the poor when their suffering becomes news. It is what public institutions do before that suffering becomes a headline.

The road that should never have been walked

Dana Majhi’s journey became famous because the world saw it. But the deeper tragedy is that countless people endure hardship without a camera, a journalist or a public outcry to draw attention to their circumstances.

The photograph of a father carrying his wife and a daughter following in tears should remain a warning against indifference.

No husband should have to carry his dead wife for kilometres because poverty leaves him without a dignified alternative. No child should have to follow such a journey because the systems meant to support vulnerable families fail to respond in time.

Amang Dei’s death was a family’s private heartbreak. The journey that followed became a public indictment of the conditions in which the poorest are sometimes forced to live.

And the question that remains is painfully simple: when a family loses everything in a moment of grief, will society meet it with dignity — or leave it to carry the burden alone?