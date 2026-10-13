CISONECC calls for disaster-resistant housing in Malawi

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) has called on the Malawi Government to strengthen building regulations and promote disaster resistant housing to protect lives and property from climate related disasters.

In a press statement signed by CISONECC National Coordinator Julius Ng’oma and Board Chairperson Gift Numeri, the organisation made the call as Malawi joined the global community in commemorating the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDR) 2026 under the theme “Resilience Starts at Home.”

CISONECC said Malawi continues to experience increasing losses and damage from climate-induced disasters, including floods, droughts, storms, mudslides and disease outbreaks, which threaten livelihoods and put communities at risk.

The organisation stressed that safe and resilient housing is essential to reducing disaster risks, noting that homes built in high.risk areas without disaster resistant designs or proper maintenance can expose occupants to serious danger.

It further observed that low-income households, people with disabilities, women and other vulnerable groups are disproportionately affected by disasters, calling for affordable and inclusive measures to improve housing safety.

CISONECC has urged the government to accelerate the implementation of the Disaster Risk Management Act of 2023 by finalising regulations that would integrate disaster-resistant standards into national building codes, land-use planning and settlement development.

The organisation has also called on development partners to increase investment in resilient housing, settlement upgrading and community based disaster risk management, particularly in low-income communities and disaster-prone areas.

Meanwhile, CISONECC has urged the private sector to prioritise long-term disaster resilience in construction projects and ensure that housing and infrastructure are designed to withstand potential hazards.

The organisation has further called on civil society organisations to promote community awareness, support local resilience initiatives and hold authorities accountable for implementing disaster risk reduction policies.

CISONECC also urged media houses and academic institutions to expand access to localised early warning systems by combining local knowledge with scientific climate information to help communities prepare for disasters.

It encouraged citizens to participate in disaster risk reduction initiatives and make informed decisions when constructing, buying or renting houses, particularly in areas vulnerable to floods and other hazards.

The organisation emphasised that resilient housing should be a central component of Malawi’s national disaster risk reduction strategy rather than an intervention introduced only after disasters have occurred.

CISONECC concluded that investing in resilient housing before disasters strike is more cost-effective than rebuilding homes and restoring livelihoods after destruction, urging collective action to build a safer and more climate-resilient Malawi.