Fake beauty injections leave Miami woman with lasting facial damage

MIAMI-(Maravi Post)-Rajee Narinesingh, a transgender woman who sought a more feminine appearance, suffered severe and lasting facial disfigurement after undergoing illegal cosmetic injections from an unlicensed practitioner in South Florida.

According to CBS News and its Miami affiliate CBS Miami, with related coverage published by the New Zealand Herald using reporting from news.com.au, Narinesingh’s experience exposed the dangers of underground cosmetic procedures and the use of dangerous substances in unregulated treatments.

Narinesingh reportedly turned to Oneal Ron Morris after struggling to afford treatment from a licensed plastic surgeon and receiving recommendations through her community.

Investigators said the substances used in the injections included cement, mineral oil and Fix-a-Flat, a product designed to seal punctured tyres, while Super Glue was reportedly used to close the injection sites.

The procedure left Narinesingh with hardened lumps, uneven cheeks, a distorted chin and swollen lips, dramatically changing her facial appearance.

Although the injections initially appeared to offer a cheaper alternative to professional cosmetic surgery, correcting the damage required specialised medical treatment that could cost thousands of dollars.

Narinesingh later received corrective treatment, including assistance from cosmetic surgeon Dr John Martin, and underwent further procedures to address the hardened materials beneath her skin.

Some of her subsequent corrective procedures were documented on the reality television programme Botched, bringing wider attention to her experience and the risks associated with unlicensed cosmetic practitioners.

Morris was subsequently arrested and convicted in connection with practising medicine without a licence and was sentenced to prison.

Narinesingh has since used her public profile to raise awareness about the dangers of black-market cosmetic treatments and to warn others against risking their health in pursuit of physical transformation.

Her experience raises a critical question for anyone considering cosmetic enhancement: how can people distinguish affordable, legitimate medical care from dangerous procedures offered by unqualified practitioners?

The case highlights the importance of checking medical qualifications, verifying the safety of cosmetic products and consulting licensed healthcare professionals before undergoing injections or other cosmetic treatments.

Ultimately, Narinesingh’s story demonstrates how a decision driven by financial constraints and personal aspirations can lead to serious medical consequences when cosmetic procedures are performed outside legitimate healthcare settings.