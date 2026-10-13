Malawi High court ends Prophet Bushiri’s extradition case

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Lilongwe has ended extradition order for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, to South Africa.

In the 175-page ruling, the court has provided detailed explanations and reasons for its brief ruling of 31 October 2025, which, among other things, found that the extradition order issued in March 2025 could no longer stand.

The High Court in Lilongwe set it aside on 31 October 2025 after reviewing the case and identifying procedural and legal irregularities, including the denial of the couple’s right to be heard.

Bushiri’s lawyer, Wapona Kita, has told Zodiak that the final ruling follows the court’s consideration of their submissions and grounds for review, stressing that Prophet Bushiri and his wife will no longer be extradited to South Africa under the quashed order.

Kita added that the matter could only return to court if the State appeals against the ruling.

This means the Bushiris remain in Malawi on any case charged on them.