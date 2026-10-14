Former gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis jailed 40 years over Tupac’s murder

LAS VEGAS-(MaraviPost)-Nearly three decades after hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting, former gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for orchestrating the rapper’s murder, marking a major turning point in one of America’s most notorious unsolved killings.

Reporting by Reuters, The Associated Press, CBS News and other international media outlets indicates that Davis, 63, received the sentence on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, following his conviction for first-degree murder in August. The sentence comprises consecutive prison terms of 20 years to life for murder and the use of a deadly weapon.

Shakur was shot on the night of 7 September 1996 while travelling in a BMW driven by Marion “Suge” Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records. The attack occurred near the Las Vegas Strip after a Mike Tyson boxing match. Shakur died in hospital six days later, aged just 25, leaving the music industry and millions of fans in mourning.

For years, the killing remained a cold case despite its enormous public profile. Investigators struggled to secure a prosecution until Davis began discussing his alleged involvement in interviews and a memoir. Authorities later relied on his public statements, alongside other evidence, to rebuild the case and pursue charges.

Prosecutors argued that Davis, a former leader of the South Side Compton Crips, helped organise the attack following a confrontation involving members of rival groups. Earlier that evening, Shakur and associates had reportedly assaulted Davis’s nephew at a Las Vegas casino, escalating tensions that prosecutors said culminated in the fatal shooting.

Although prosecutors maintained that Davis orchestrated the attack and helped provide the firearm, they did not allege that he personally pulled the trigger. The identity of the person who fired the fatal shots has not been conclusively established through the conviction, and the other men believed to have been inside the vehicle have since died.

Davis denied the murder charge and his lawyers challenged the reliability of his earlier statements, arguing that he had exaggerated or fabricated aspects of his involvement. The defence also disputed whether the evidence sufficiently placed him at the scene. However, the jury found him guilty after less than three hours of deliberations in August.

The sentencing hearing brought renewed attention to the pain suffered by Shakur’s family. His sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, and other relatives addressed the court, reflecting on the loss of a family member whose life was cut short while his musical influence was still growing. The judge stressed that Davis could not simply walk away from the consequences of taking another person’s life.

Davis, who has remained in custody since his September 2023 arrest, made limited remarks during the hearing. He asked about personal belongings seized by investigators and disputed aspects of the credit he should receive for time already served. He has indicated that he intends to appeal his conviction, meaning the legal battle may continue despite the sentence.

Beyond the courtroom, the case carries lasting significance for hip-hop history. Shakur was one of rap’s most influential and outspoken artists, celebrated for music exploring poverty, racial inequality, violence and life in disadvantaged communities. His death became intertwined with the bitter East Coast–West Coast tensions that marked the music industry during the 1990s. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Davis’s sentence represents a significant legal milestone, but it does not erase the questions that have surrounded Shakur’s killing for 30 years. While the conviction establishes Davis’s criminal responsibility for orchestrating the murder, his planned appeal and the unresolved identity of the actual gunman leave important aspects of the case open. For Shakur’s family and generations of fans, the sentence brings a measure of accountability to a tragedy that has never faded from public memory.