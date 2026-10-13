CCJP highly rates Mutharika’s first year good

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has rated President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s first year in office as good.

Mutharika has scored 3.75 out of 6 in the CCJP’s assessment covering October 4, 2025, to October 4, 2026.

The assessment reviewed government performance across 14 sectors using government, multilateral, sectorial and independent evidence.

It highlights progress in food availability, free primary and secondary education, and decentralised development financing as key achievements during the period.

However, the report identifies foreign-exchange shortages as one of the major challenges undermining economic recovery and public service delivery.

“CCJP therefore considers the first-year record positive ” the report states, urging the government to prioritise economic stability, reliable energy supply, accountability, job creation and improved public services in its second year.