Copper Queens star Kundananji bids farewell to USA’ Bay FC

By Edwin Mbewe

CALIFORNIA-(MaraviPost)-

Zambian women’s national football team striker Racheal Kundananji has bid farewell to United States-based Bay FC after three seasons with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) outfit.

Kundananji announced her departure in a heartfelt message posted on her official Facebook page, which Maravipost has seen, reflecting on her time at the club and expressing gratitude to the management, technical staff, teammates and supporters.

“After three seasons at Paypal Park it is time to say goodbye.

“A story worth sharing and memories worth cheering with the Bay FC family. From setting records to making history!

“A huge THANK YOU to everyone that had been a part of my journey at the club; from the club management, coaches, my teammates and the fans! From the depth of my heart, I appreciate all your support and love.

“As I move on for the new chapter, Bay FC shall forever be a part of me,” read the post.

Her departure brings an end to a three-season spell with the California-based club, where she established herself as a key attacking player and became Bay FC’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Record-Breaking Move to the United States

Kundananji joined Bay FC in February 2024 from Spanish side Madrid CFF in a deal reportedly worth US$860,000, making her the world’s most expensive female footballer at the time.

The transfer marked a significant milestone in women’s football and underlined the growing international recognition of the Zambian forward’s goalscoring abilities.

She joined Bay FC ahead of the club’s inaugural season in the NWSL, becoming one of the players who helped establish the team’s identity in the American women’s top flight.

Kundananji made an immediate impact, scoring on her league debut against Houston Dash on March 30, 2024.

Impressive Record at Bay FC

During her three seasons at Bay FC, Kundananji scored 12 goals in 63 regular-season appearances, finishing her spell as the club’s leading goalscorer.

According to available league statistics, she also recorded 11 assists, contributing to 23 goals during her time with the club.

Her season-by-season record reflected her continued contribution to the team’s attack.

In the 2024 campaign, Kundananji made 21 appearances, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

She followed that performance in 2025 with four goals and four assists in 24 appearances.

In the 2026 season, she scored three goals and registered three assists in 18 league appearances before her departure.

Overall, her 12 goals across three seasons cemented her place in Bay FC’s history as the club’s leading scorer at the time of her exit.

A Player of Significant Financial Value

Kundananji’s career has also highlighted the growing financial investment in women’s football.

Her US$860,000 transfer from Madrid CFF to Bay FC in 2024 established a world-record transfer fee in women’s football at the time, placing her among the most valuable players in the women’s game.

Beyond her transfer fee, her value to Bay FC was reflected in her goalscoring record, attacking contributions and experience at international level with Zambia’s Copper Queens.

Her performances for the national team have included appearances at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she scored twice against Australia.

These achievements have helped strengthen her reputation as one of Zambia’s prominent attacking players on the international stage.

New Chapter Ahead

Kundananji’s departure from Bay FC comes as she prepares for the next stage of her professional career.

Bay FC confirmed on October 8, 2026, that the Zambian forward had been transferred to fellow NWSL side Chicago Stars in a deal worth US$700,000.

The move offers the Copper Queens striker an opportunity to continue competing in the American league while bringing her three-season association with Bay FC to a close.

As she turns the page on her time in California, Kundananji leaves behind a record that includes 12 goals, 11 assists and the distinction of being Bay FC’s all-time leading goalscorer at the time of her departure.

For the Zambian international, the farewell message marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another in a career that continues to attract attention in women’s football.