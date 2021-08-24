APA President Dr Wilkson Makumba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Africa Potato Association (APA) will hold its 12thTriennial Conference from 27thJune to 1stJuly 2022 in the capital Lilongwe, Malawi.

The conference will be held under the theme of ‘Harnessing potato and sweetpotato innovations for resilient and healthier agri-food systems’.

APA President Dr Wilkson Makumba told The Maravi Post that the conference will provide an opportunity for scientists and other stakeholders throughout Africa and around the world to come together for networking, exchange information and ideas, and to initiate new collaborative studies on sweet potato and potato.

”Renowned scientists, up-and-coming researchers and other stakeholders are expected to attend this important meeting either virtually or in person. The proposed conference sub-themes includes breeding and genetic innovations for increased resilience, production, and nutrition, innovative approaches for building sustainable seed systems, crop intensification and diversification in the context of resilient agri-food systems

“Robust pest and disease management under a changing climate, reduction of crop losses and increased profitability through improved management, value-addition, and marketing opportunities, building healthier, sustainable diets and influencing consumer behavior and, policies and approaches for achieving impact at scale,” says Dr Makumba

The conference is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security, the International Potato Center and other partners.

The 11th Triennial Conference of the APA was held in August 2019, in Kigali, Rwanda, under the theme, ‘Leveraging Potato and Sweet potato Contribution to Sustainable, Nutritious Food Systems’ with 330 persons attending.

APA is a non-profit organization that was launched in September 1985 with objectives to act as a link between the International Potato Center (CIP) and other relevant associations in the world and members/member countries.