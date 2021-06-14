SAVE THE DATE

2021 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group

Building Resilient Economies in Post Covid-19 Africa

23-25 June 2021

Virtual event

———————————————–

Public sessions

Wednesday 23 June

  • Formal Opening Ceremony
  • High Level Knowledge Event: “From Debt Resolution to Growth: The Road Ahead for Africa”

 

Thursday 24 June

  • Knowledge Event 1: “Climate Change and Green Growth”

 

Friday 25 June

  • Knowledge Event 2: “Building Africa’s Healthcare Defense System”
  • Closing ceremony
  • Closing Press Conference (media only)

For registration click HERE before 21 June 2021

More information:  https://www.afdb.org/am

 

Contact : media@afdb.org

Source African Development Bank Group

Related posts:

African Development Bank Group to hold virtual Annual Meetings from 23-25 June 2021 African Development Bank Group to brief journalists on 2021 Annual Meetings African Development Bank Group to hold Annual Meetings virtually from 23 to 25 June 2021 Ghana, African Development Bank Group sign MOU for 2021 Annual Meetings
NBS Bank Your Caring Bank