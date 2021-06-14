SAVE THE DATE
2021 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group
Building Resilient Economies in Post Covid-19 Africa
23-25 June 2021
Virtual event
———————————————–
Public sessions
Wednesday 23 June
- Formal Opening Ceremony
- High Level Knowledge Event: “From Debt Resolution to Growth: The Road Ahead for Africa”
Thursday 24 June
- Knowledge Event 1: “Climate Change and Green Growth”
Friday 25 June
- Knowledge Event 2: “Building Africa’s Healthcare Defense System”
- Closing ceremony
- Closing Press Conference (media only)
For registration click HERE before 21 June 2021
More information: https://www.afdb.org/am
Contact : media@afdb.org
