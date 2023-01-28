2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance ranks Malawi 18

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Following the 2022 Ibrahim Index of African governance report launch on Wednesday, January 25, 2022, Malawi scored 54.6 (out of 100.0), Malawi ranks 18th (out of 54) in Overall Governance in 2021.

Malawi’s Overall Governance score has improved over the last decade (2012-2021) and has done so at an accelerated pace over the most recent five years (2017-2021).

Malawi has improved in three out of four categories since 2012, namely Security & Rule of Law, Foundations for Economic Opportunity and Human Development.

However, Malawi has deteriorated in Participation, Rights & Inclusion, driven by decline in the sub-categories Participation and Inclusion & Equality and Women’s Equality.

Malawi has improved in 12 out of the 16 sub-categories since 2012. It has improved in all sub-categories of the Security & Rule of Law and Human Development categories.

The category to have seen the most sub-categories deteriorate is Participation, Rights & Inclusion.

Malawi scores above the continental average for ten sub-categories and is among the bottom ten for one of the 16 sub-categories in 2021.

According to the report It is also among the top ten for five sub[1]categories in 2021

Malawi scores above the continental average for 50 of the 81 indicators.

Malawi received the highest possible score of 100.0 for three indicators.

Malawi therefore has improved in 47 out of the 81 indicators across the IIAG since 2012 and declined in 31.

However, no change was registered in three indicators

In Malawi, citizens’ satisfaction with governance has deteriorated since 2012, with declines registered across all four sub-sections.

The biggest decline was registered in the Public Perception of Participation, Rights & Inclusion sub-section, with dissatisfaction growing in all indicators

