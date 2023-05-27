2023 TNM Super League: Tigers scoff Bankers at Bingu Stadium

……Silver FC 0-0 Tigers FC

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The resilient and confident Waka-Waka Tigers FC produced a superb performance over Silver Strikers FC to equal power 0-0 at Bingu National Stadium on Friday, May 26 to move 9th on the ladder of the TNM Superleague.

The host Central bankers settled first in the first half, but the Kau-Kau boys regrouped fast and started pinning the opponents in their own half.

Silver Strikers FC led by Pieter De Jongh struggled in the midfield in which they usually dominate.

At half time the state of affair was at balance though the host had created chances through Chimwemwe Idana,Captain Chikondi Kamanga while visitors chances came from Masiya Manda.

In the beginning of the second half,bankers coach had to recharge his phone with TNM two hundred scratch card,taking out Zabron Kalima and Mark Fodya and bringing in Chinsinsi Maonga and Tatenda M’balaka.

Few minutes later after the changes,Silver repudiated the scoring chances from a set piece as Maonga sent the ball direct into the palms of the goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu who was a hero to the visitors making several critical saves.

Tigers technical panel made their first changes at 57th minute, introducing Anzeru Joseph and Trouble Kajani for Iven Mwakapenda and Precious Chipungu.

Tatenda M’balaka’s effort at 60th minute went wide for the host,at 65th minute Idana’s powerful low drive was cleverly dealt with by Nyasulu guarding the three sticks for Tigers FC.

The search for the goals on Friday afternoon continued as Tigers FC made another change,taking out George Chaomba and introduced Kondwani Chilembwe.The changes now restricted the host from shooting outside the box.

Chikondi Kamanga hit the wood work from a powerful shot at 74th minute, as the time was fast ticking for both teams,it was now the host who spit fire on the visitors,but still prizes of goals were nowhere to be found until at 80th minute when Pieter De Jongh made what was the last change of the day as Rodwell Robert replaced Patrick Macheso.

Soon after being introduced Robert missed the clear chance for the bankers with only Nyasulu to beat on goals.At 90th Nyasulu denied silver another chance from Rodwell Robert’ header.three minutes later Robert had another beautiful header that was again dealt with by Nyasulu who was also voted man of the match after the game.

After this chance, Kondwani Kamwendo blew the whistle signaling the end of the match.

Silver Strikers FC have made it back to back draws as they drew 0-0 away to Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar FC in Dedza.

Next game is against another tricky opponent rookies Bangwe All Stars FC on Sunday at the same venue.

The draw has denied opportunity to Silver Strikers FC who sits on 3rd position with 12 points to equal points 14 with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC who are on the summit and second on the table respectively after 6 games played.

