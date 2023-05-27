UNHCR donates medical supplies to Karonga district hospital

By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-The United Nation High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has donated medical supplies to Karonga District Hospital with a call to authorities to ensure that the supplies are used for the intended purpose.

The donation which includes Lumepantrine, Amoxilin, Sodium Chloride among others comes as many health facilities in the country continues to face an acute shortage of drugs and medical supplies.

Speaking in an interview after making the donation Field Associate for the organization Themba Nyambose, said the donation is meant to ease challenges encountered at the facility.

“Some of the assorted items that we have donated are items that the hospital was lacking which are critical when treating patience like the medical drugs hence this will also help the hospital improve on its service delivery,” he said.

Nyambose has since expressed confidence that whatever they have donated will go a long way in assisting Malawians and asylum seekers who are on transit from the refugee camp in the district.

On his part Field Officer for the Department of Refugees and Homeland Security Musanje Ng’oma, said since asylum seekers access the same medical supplies that government allocates to its citizens as such UNHCR was compelled to do their part of social responsibility with the donation.

Receiving the donations on behalf of the Director for Health and Social Services for Karonga, Senior Medical Officer Clara Mhango, commended the organization for the timely assistance which she says it will go a long way in addressing the various challenges at the hospital.

“We didn’t have some of the resources that they have brought which meant we were unable to treat some of the patience that came here so much so that we had to even refer them to the central hospital in Mzuzu hence we are thankful for the donation,” explained Mhango.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

