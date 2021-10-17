Abida Mia for charity

By Munthu Wakuda

This year’s Mothers Day celebration in Chikwawa Nkombedzi constituency was no ordinary time, as it was followed by exciting donations in form of fairly used cloth (kaunjika) and upkeep cash, from the Parliamentarian for the area, Abida Mia, to over 200 elderly drawn from various corners of the constituency.

On Saturday, October 16, 2021 Mia met the senior citizens at Ngabu Primary School and on Sunday, October 17 she met the other group at Nkumanidza ground.

While at Nkumanidza, the developmental conscience lawmaker took some moments to visit the construction project of a police unit in the vicinity, which she is constructing as was demanded by the community.

In particular, the cloth donation has been made possible through the working partnership with the Golden Age Foundation and DAPP.

Present at both functions were Golden Age Foundation Board Chairperson, Mercy Chipyoza together with the organisation’s Executive Director Gonjetso Kalumbu.

The District Commissioner for Chikwawa, Ali Phiri; Ward Councillors and traditional leaders also attended the ceremonies.

The cloth and cash donations are valued at over MK5 Million.