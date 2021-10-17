LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Blantyre-based 22-year-old Kristina Khan, who runs Kristina Khan Foundation, committed herself to feeding 5, 000 needy people on Saturday, October 16, 2021 as part of this year’s commemoration for the World Food Day.

Khan said she sourced MK1 million locally, which enabled her to provide nsima, rice, beef, chicken and vegetables to less privileged people in Machinjiri where she said she grew up seeing people struggling to feed themselves.

World Food Day is celebrated every year worldwide on October 16, to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945.

The day is celebrated widely by many other organizations concerned with hunger and food security, including the World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

Khan said the commemoration of World Food Day is indeed a moment of celebration and sharing of food with the poor, hence her decision to provide for people in Machinjiri.

“I was motivated to do this upon realizing that most people lack a healthy diet. I urge rich people who throw way food to emulate my gesture. Sharing food with the poor and celebrating together leads to healthy living and saves many lives,” she said.

Khan further said the Saturday’s gesture is just the beginning of many other food donations she intends to conduct in Machinjiri, adding that her foundation also exists to help needy young people to realize their potential.

“I want to see fellow young people empowered. I want to see them do something. They should not just be idle. Everything is possible for young people especially if they are confident, work hard and stay focused,” she said.

World Food Day promotes worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all.

Every year, a number of events, from marathons and hunger marches, to exhibitions, cultural performances and contests are held across the world to celebrate the day.

In Malawi, a main event to commemorate this year’s World Food Day is reportedly being jointly organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and WFP and is scheduled to take place on October 28, 2021 in Karonga.