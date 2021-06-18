Emmanuel Moyo

KRONGA-(MaraviPost)-Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has asked Faith Based Leaders in Karonga District to be ambassadors in the fight against corruption in their Religions.

The call was made at a workshop conducted on Thursday at Club Marina in Karonga where ACB engaged Faith Based Organisations in the district on National Anti-Corruption Strategy two (NACS II) awareness.

Speaking in an interview, Principle Public Education Officer Catherine Nkhoma said faith based organisations are one of the pillars of NACS II and are vital in fighting corruption.

She said: Faith based organisations are very instrumental in the fight against corruption because these are the people that teach issues of morals, integrity and ethics to believers and also deal with family based unit that teaches children on what is right.

“They are also the ones that keep the congregants among which some are perpetrators of corruptions, so they are a tool in the fight against corruption.”

She further said awareness in the fight against corruption is the beginning point of winning the fight against corruption and expressed satisfaction of the reception.

We are happy with the reception as the participants participated fully and gave out issues that ACB has to further look into so by 2024 we expect a community that is full of integrity and moral values.” She said.

In a separate interview with Desk Officer for Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) who are partners of ACB, Louis Nkhata said the meeting has been fruitful and hopes that religious leaders will play their role.

“Now that these leaders have been enlightened, we are sure that they will play a role in the fight against corruption in the country. He said.

One of the attendees a pastor from Ethic Peace Justice Commission (EPJC), Samuel Majiya commended ACB for the workshop saying it is timely.

The workshop has been fantastic and has come in good time because now it has given us the understanding of how to fight corruption in the country and as a leader, I will try my best to implement all what has been taught here.” He said.

In attendance were more than 20 representatives from different religious groups in the district.