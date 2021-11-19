.…… conducts first draw

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi has expressed satisfied over its customers in the on going Boola Mtamba promotion.

During the first virtual draw on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 witnessed 1500 customers winning prizes that 1,262 customers won MK5000 each while 250 winners won MK50,000 each.

Sande: We are happy

Airtel Malawi Marketing Director Thokozani Sande told reporters after the virtual draw that the competition is going smoothly with high patronage.

“Our objectives are to celebrate with customers for the milestones we have reached and we want customers to understand there is freedom in using PaNet bundles.

“We are seeing customers participating in the promotion and there is increased activity as customers are buying PANET bundles because they have seen the importance of these bundles. So, we can say the competition is going on well,” said Sande.

To enter the promotion, a customer is required to buy any Pa Net Volume bundle, for their own use or for gifting, and pay for the bundle using Airtel Money.

Customers whose Pa Net Bundle weekly spending hits at least MK500 will then enter into daily, weekly and monthly draws where they will have chance to win the cash prizes.

Airtel will disburse MK100 million in cash prizes during the promotion which started on October 29, will end on December 24.

The grand prize is a one-week holiday in Dubai worth MK5 million for a winner.

