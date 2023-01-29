Airtel Malawi awards six winners in ZiliMwaife campaign

Winners in ZiliMwaife campaign

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi on Friday, January 27, 2023 rewarded six Malawians in ZiliMwaife campaign with a total of MK15.5 million for making a difference in their communities.

The winners including entrepreneur Kondwani Kachamba Ngwira alongside other fives Kenston Mhango, Mark Christopher, Protazio Jedidiah, Chimwemwe Mwenefumbo, and John Emmanuel.

Ngwira received MK3 million for sharing with Malawians in rural and urban areas knowledge of how to produce various products such as sugar, yoghurt and cement.

Ngwira has also been connecting the prospective manufacturers with various organisations to further their knowledge.

Another winner is Keston Mhango who worked at Ekwendeni Hospital for 38 years and after retirement, used his experience to bring initiatives to improve access to healthcare in his area.

Mhango therefore received MK1 million.

University of Malawi student Mark Christopher was also rewarded with MK1.5 million for creating several lessons that are shared with students and schools through platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube.

John Emmanuel from Machinga has received MK3 million for mobilizing fellow community members to venture into fish farming and this is being done on an area covering 69 acres.

Airtel Malawi also gave out MK3 million to Protasio Jedidiah who provides counselling to street children and mobilises resources to help the children and their families with basic needs.

The company further awarded Chimwemwe Mwenefumbo with MK4 million, a farmer at Chigwere in Nkhata Bay who made a pump that pumps water which is used by various people in his area.

Mwenefumbo also built a small power plant using local materials and this provides power that is used for lighting and charging phones.

ZiliMwaife is a campaign under which Airtel was encouraging people to submit stories of Malawians who are doing extraordinary things for their communities.

Airtel Marketing Manager Thokozani Sande said they received over 63,000 entries and with the help of judges, the company reviewed the stories, verified them and shortlisted those worthy of being rewarded.

Airtel set aside MK40 million to reward the extraordinary Malawians and so far, MK15.5 million out of the amount has been given to the six Malawians.

The remaining MK24.5 million will be rewarded to more Malawians after judges finish reviewing other stories.

The winners under the MK40 million pot will enter the final phase of the campaign where five stories will be selected and promoted for Malawians to vote.

The five however will share MK37.5 million with the highest getting MK12 million.

