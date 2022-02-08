A’lure Hotel & Suites view from the rooms

DUBAI, UAE, 8 February 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Leading independent hotel management company, Aleph Hospitality, has entered the Ugandan market with the signing of a management contract to operate two boutique hotels; Masheda Palms in Buyala and A’lure Hotel & Suites in Kampala. Aleph Hospitality’s portfolio now stretches across six countries on the African continent.

Bani Haddad, Founder & Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality said: “I am personally very excited to start operations in Uganda. This is a country that leaves an everlasting impression on visitors, a country with breath-taking scenery, exotic wildlife, kind-hearted people and cultural diversity. By welcoming Masheda Palms and A’lure Hotel & Suites to the Aleph family, we promise to share our regional knowledge and international best practices to help them reach their full potential and, at the same time, support the rebuilding of the tourism sector in Uganda.”

The timing coincides with the Uganda Tourism Board’s launch of their new marketing strategy “Explore Uganda, The Pearl of Africa”. As Uganda is opening up again to international visitors, the country is focusing on rebuilding the tourism sector after the impact of the pandemic. Speaking at the launch, the country’s president, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni urged the world to explore Uganda and the uniqueness of her terrain. Uganda is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites and her diverse landscape include the immense Lake Victoria, birthplace of the river Nile, the Murchison Falls, the snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains, and the remote Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, sanctuary to the world’s last mountain gorillas.

Private Cottages Masheda Palms Resort

Located in a leafy residential area in the capital, Kampala, in proximity to the Rubaga Cathedral and the Uganda museum, A’lure Hotel & Suites opened its doors in November 2020. The boutique hotel features all the contemporary amenities of a four-star hotel plus silent zones for creative thinking, palm trees, cool breezes and a laid-back vibe.

Masheda Palms, located in Buyala town, opened its doors in July 2020 and features authentic thatched-roof cottages in lush green settings with secret morning coffee spots and storytelling moments around the fireplace. Popular among families, the resort is ideally situated for experiences such as nature walks, flower gardens, heritage and architecture memories.

Sherinah Ainembabazi, Director of Masheda Palms Kamala Limited, owner of both properties, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Aleph Hospitality as the leading independent hotel management company in the market. The team’s extensive hotel management expertise, proven track record in Africa, and profound knowledge of the industry here in the region, will undoubtedly be a fantastic asset to our properties and we look forward to a long and fruitful cooperation.”

Aleph Hospitality, which has targeted 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026, manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently branded hotels.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Aleph Hospitality.

About Aleph Hospitality

Born and based in Dubai, Aleph Hospitality is a dynamic hotel management company, working for owners to maximise the value of their assets in the Middle East and Africa. The regional specialist’s customised, results-driven alternative to traditional hotel management models includes third party and white label operations. Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners and facilitates franchising partnerships with leading global brands. With in-depth market knowledge, several decades’ experience working with the world’s largest hotel companies, and a company culture based on trust, responsiveness and flexibility, Aleph Hospitality delivers superior results for hotel owners, an exceptional hospitality experience for its guests and a professional environment for its workforce. Aleph has 10 operating hotels in its portfolio and has earmarked a pipeline of 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026. To find out more, visit alephhospitality.com.

CONTACT:

Anne Bleeker, Managing Partner, In2 Consulting

anne@in2consulting.com / +971 56 603 0886

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...