All is set for the upcoming COP26 climate talks in Glasgow- UK which will take place between October 31 and November 12.

It is expected that African leaders will use the summit to demand rich nations to deepen their pledges to fund the fight against climate change.

chair of the African Group of countries at the COP26 climate talks

Tanguy Gahouma-Bekale is hoping that climate finance would be implemented within its framework.

“Already today, Africa is the hottest continent, while Africa has never emitted emissions that would create climate change. Therefore, we hope that climate finance, implemented within the framework of this COP are oriented towards adaptation, so that we can design an economic development that is compatible with climate change. It is important to know that Africa will not accept to limit its economic development to accompany the fight against climate change. That is why we are asking for support, financial support, support in technology, support in capacity building.”

In 2009 rich countries first pledged to assemble $100 billion annually, to help poorer nations but this is yet to materialize. The negotiating basis for the coming talks in Glasgow.

Tanguy Gahouma-Bekale explains that the promise is no longer relevant.

“We have been waiting for more than 10 years for the promise of 100 billion dollars per year. Today, this promise has become obsolete, it is no longer relevant, and yet developed countries are still unable to mobilize the 100 billion dollars per year. Our view now is that we need to go much further than the $100 billion a year, which is not a goal of the Paris agreement, because in the Paris agreement it says that the $100 billion is a floor.”

For wealthy economies, the big focus will be on cuts in carbon emissions to try to restrict global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

end

Source: Africanews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...