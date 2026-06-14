Amaryllis Hotel purchase probe: Former Mera chief CEO Collins Magalasi on the run

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a shocking turn of events, Collins Magalasi, the former Personal Secretary to President Arthur Peter Mutharika and ex- Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), who was at the centre of operation in the infamous Amarylis Hotel sale proceeds cash out, is reportedly on the run.

Magalasi is said to be the mastermind behind the controversial cash withdrawals, totaling MK5 billion from the sale proceeds, funneled through National Bank of Malawi.

A leaked footage implicated some state house officials, including Charles Gibson Nankhuni, who was seen withdrawing K1.5 billion on two separate occasions, specifically on January 23 and January 28, 2026.

President Mutharika requested a comprehensive report on the matter, particularly focusing on the CCTV footage identifying those involved in the withdrawals. However, insiders suggest that the report has yet to be submitted.

With his safety in jeopardy as investigations intensify, Magalasi’s current whereabouts remain a mystery, leaving the nation in suspense as the public press for more information regarding financial scandal.

This week Malawi Police arrested former Chief of Staff at State Residences Prince Kapondamgaga during, Reverend Lazarus Chakwera’s administration on the hotel saga.

The arrest came in despite failure by the Public Accounts Committee of Parliaments to conclude its investigations due to the continued absence of former Chief Secretary Colleen Zamba, whose no-show is now threatening to cripple the inquiry.

The investigations have since stalled as PAC cannot submit its final report to Parliament to commence action against the perpetrators.

According to highly placed sources, DPP has resorted to the arrests to save its image because so far, the investigation into the sale have exposed the current administration as a beneficiary.

“It is very surprising that the DPP administration has resorted to arrests when PAC is yet to finish its investigations.

PAC Chairperson Baba Steven Malondera told the media recently that the committee is operating with one hand tied behind its back.

“We are in a disadvantaged position,” Malondera explained.

Zamba’s lawyer, George Kadzipatike, maintains that his client currently reported to be outside the country seeking medical treatment will not appear before PAC until the court process is concluded – a position leaves the inquiry in limbo.