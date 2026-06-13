Ekhaya’s fearless stand leaves Bullets with work to do: 2026 Airtel Top 9

By Shaffie A Mtambo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-For years, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have walked into knockout matches carrying the weight of history, expectation and reputation.

On Saturday afternoon at Bingu National Stadium, however, a fearless Ekhaya FC side reminded Malawi’s football giants that reputations alone do not win football matches.

In a contest many expected Bullets to dominate, the Blantyre based underdogs produced a spirited display to force a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Airtel Top 8 quarter final, leaving one of Malawi’s most successful clubs facing an uncomfortable trip into the return fixture.

The result may have ended as a draw on paper but for Ekhaya it felt like a victory of belief. Standing across from a team that has built its name on silverware and success, Enos Chatama’s men refused to be overawed by the occasion and instead matched their illustrious opponents stride for stride.

From the opening whistle, Ekhaya showed they had not come merely to admire Bullets. They pressed with purpose, defended with discipline and carried themselves with the confidence of a side determined to write its own chapter in Malawi football history.

Bullets enjoyed long spells of possession and looked the more dangerous side during the opening exchanges, yet Ekhaya’s organisation and commitment frustrated every attempt to establish control.

As the first half progressed, the underdogs began to settle into the contest and grow in confidence.

When George Chaomba fired Bullets ahead barely a minute after the restart, many inside the stadium expected the floodgates to open.

The goal seemed destined to reinforce the familiar order of Malawian football, with the giants taking command against ambitious challengers.

But Ekhaya had other ideas.Rather than retreat into their shells, Chatama’s men responded with courage and determination.

Their midfield became more adventurous, their attacks more threatening and their belief more visible with every passing minute.

The breakthrough they deserved arrived in the 70th minute when Allen Chihana rose to the occasion with a priceless equaliser.

The goal ignited celebrations among the Ekhaya faithful and shifted the momentum of the match dramatically.

Suddenly, Bullets looked uncertain. Ekhaya looked fearless.

Chihana’s contribution went beyond the score sheet.

His relentless running, intelligent movement and refusal to be intimidated by the occasion earned him the Man of the Match award and symbolised the fighting spirit that defined Ekhaya’s performance.

After the final whistle,Enos Chatama for Ekhaya welcomed the result but quickly reminded his players that the job remains unfinished.

The Ekhaya coach acknowledged Bullets’ pedigree and experience, insisting that his side must remain focused ahead of the decisive second leg.

For Bullets interim coach Heston Munthali, the afternoon was one of frustration.

His side had done the hard work by taking the lead but failed to maintain control, allowing Ekhaya a route back into a contest that many expected them to win.

The quarter-final now heads into the return leg finely balanced.

What once appeared a routine assignment for Bullets has evolved into a fascinating battle between established power and emerging ambition.