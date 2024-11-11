Apostle Kawinga feeds Mangochi communities

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-During the Salvation for All Ministries international crusade held in Mangochi on Sunday, November 8, 2024, Apostle Clifford Kawinga made a meaningful contribution by donating 2,000 bags of maize along with various essential items to the people of Group Village Headman Ngundaphiri in Mangochi District.

Kawinga presented the donations to Traditional Authority (T.A) Mapira, positively impacting over 42 chiefs in the area.

Kawinga who is Creck Hardware and General Suppliers owner, encouraged the chiefs to collaborate in the fight against corruption, emphasizing the importance of unity and collective effort in addressing community challenges.

In addition to the spiritual message shared during the crusade, the ministry provided a wide range of goods, including maize, bread, and drinks, benefiting 2,000 households.

“This initiative is an essential part of our ministry’s commitment to spreading the word of God and uplifting individuals’ souls, spirits, and livelihoods,” stated Kawinga.

Group Village Headman Mponda expressed sincere gratitude for Kawinga’s donation, recognizing its vital role in addressing hunger in the community, which has faced challenges due to heavy winds that have damaged homes.

One of the beneficiaries, Eneless James highlighted the positive impact of Kawinga’s initiative, noting that the food donation would significantly improve the well-being and happiness of her household.

She said the constructive effort reflects the power of community support and the importance of responding to the needs of those affected during difficult times.