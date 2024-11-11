TNM rolls out E-ticketing for Super League matches

……League announces transition from cash to mobile payments

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and TNM have jointly announced a 100 percent TNM Mpamba electronic ticketing for all matches beginning 1st December 2024 as the league graduates from cash to strictly electronic entry payments at the gates.

Announcing the development at a joint press conference in the capital Lilongwe on Monday, November 11, 2024, SULOM Marketing and Commercialization Sub-Committee Chairperson, Chimwemwe Nyirenda said, “After months of a hybrid system where both cash and mobile payments were being accepted as payment options for gate entry into the TNM Super League match venues, it was now time to switch to 100 percent mobile payments”.

“We introduced e-ticketing under a hybrid set-up to allow time for soccer fans to access the TNM Mpamba card which is a necessity for one to be able to buy the e-tickets. It is now time to entrench cashless innovation amongst football fans,” she said.

Nyirenda noted that as the league undergoes reforms, adoption of electronic payment was a big positive step towards transforming the game.

“As the world embraces the era of digitalisation, e-Ticketing will be a catalyst in Malawi as we work on reforming, reviving and rebranding our football. E-ticketing enables instant transfers to teams as opposed to the current system of bank deposits. It also enables the teams to track their revenue through the e-ticketing portal,” he said.

The Chairperson encouraged soccer fans who are yet to get the TNM Mpamba card to get theirs immediately as we countdown to the 30th November deadline.

TNM’s Mpamba General Manager, Christopher Sukasuka noted e-ticketing innovation brings sanity and helps teams collect revenue conveniently.

“E-ticketing offers convenience for all football stakeholders in the management of cash. Football fans have an opportunity to purchase their tickets any time while on the other hand, league managers have total control of the match revenues,” he said.

Apart from safeguarding of revenue, other advantages include real-time attendance tracking and prevention of fraudulent activities.

E-ticketing, therefore, poses as a significant milestone in the evolution of football in Malawi, resonating with global standards of convenience and efficiency.

Sukasuka said the league sponsor was geared for the 100% e-ticketing switch initiative across all TNM Super League matches through deployment of adequate resources for the transition.

Apart from entry to matches and other events, the TNM Mpamba card can also be used for ATM withdraws and payment in shops through POS machines.

To get TNM Mpamba cards customers simply must use TNM Smart APP, under Services, select Khadi Mbambande or dial *444#, select 5, then follow menu prompts.

After application, customers get their physical cards at a TNM shop of their choice.

The debt card is pegged at MK1,900 valid for five years.

Alternatively, customers can access instant cards at all TNM shops, TNM Super League match venues or selected agents and dealers