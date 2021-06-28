Army officer Chazama smiles

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Salim the destroyer Chazama on Sunday, June 27, 2021 destroyed the lionhearted upcoming professional boxer Grey Chimkwampulo at M1 Center Point in a non title bout organized by Superior Boxing Promotions.

Chimkwampulo challenged the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier, but failed to suit the upper cuts,Jabs and the Binduras from Salimu.

In the first round he showed some energy, but come second round he was completely destroyed by the destroyer Chazama, when he fell down twice before the umpire Andrew Muyaya, announced the young boy will not continue with the fight,Yes he was knocked out in round two.

Chazama after the fight said,Chimkwapulo was too young for him and warned other boxers to be punished by him this year and years to come.

While Grey Chimkwampulo,accepted the defeat and promised to return into camp and prepare for future bouts.

In main Supporting bout Alick Gogodo won through points over a Police Sub/Inspector Abraham Nyirongo who returned from the retirement after many years, in a six round bout

Japhet Majekete the owner of Superior Boxing Promotions was happy with the way the fights went on starting with the supporting bouts.

President of the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board, Lonzoe Defector Zimba,hailed the Malawi Government for allowing the sport to resume in the country after it was suspended due to Covid-19 increase.

Lonzoe further asked, the Boxing loving people to continue following all precautionary measures set by Ministry of health and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“We have watched exciting bouts,I just encourage the boxers to continue working hard, and other promoters to come in and arrange more bouts”, he added.