By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The lion hearten Civilian Boxer Grey Chimkwapulo has challenged the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier Salim Chazama in a non title bout slated for June 27, 2021 at M1 Center point in Lilongwe.

Chimkwapulo said,he is not afraid invading MDF territory and fish out the Soldier for the fight, responding to this Salim Chazama said,all preparations to teach the stubborn boxer are going on well,

“The self defence tactics are going on well,i will slaughter him with my bare hands sharpened like Bayonets”, Chazama added.

The bout has been sanctioned by Superior Boxing Promotion,the first professional bout since Sports resumed in the country after being suspended by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 due to the increase of the cases in the country by then.

Japhet Majekete the owner of Superior Boxing Promotion said,all is set for the fight at M1 Center Point.

“It will be a fierce battle in all the supporting bouts and the main bouts,people should come in large numbers to witness this events at M1 Center Point”, Majekete added.

Main bout is between, Salim Chazama and Grey Chimkwapulo,while the main supporting bout is involving the veteran boxers Alick Gogodo and Abraham Nyirongo.

While in other supporting bouts, Byson Funso fighter Gwayani will take on Wongani Kainga from Mzuzu,Jafali Mussa will take on Gift Elias and Robert Kachiza will take on Clifford Atafu.