DAKAR, Senegal/GENEVA, Switzerland, 24 June 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) and Speak Up Africa announce the 15 shortlisted applicants who are now in the running to win the African Young Innovators for Health Award. The 15 shortlisted applicants, in alphabetical order, are:

Angella Kyomugisha, Kaaro Health Uganda

Chrispin Akuzwe, Smart Chair Patient Monitoring System

Conrad Tankou, GICMED

Dysmus Kisilu, SolarFreeze

Emmanuel Kamuhire, A-Lite Uganda

Harrison Suhnfor, H&S Technologies

Imodoye Abioro, Mediverse

John Mwangi, Daktari

Mohamed Taha Ben Mhenni, Vitah

Marie Chantal Umunyana, Umubyeyi

Nuriat Nambogo, MobiCare

Peaceman Rwema, Pharmadoc

Richard Seshie, ALLO SANTE

Sesinam Dagadu, SnooCODE

Stephen Ogweno, Stowelink

The Africa Young Innovators For Health Award is an investment in the human capital of Africa’s promising young entrepreneurs. The Award provides financial and in kind support to three winners of the Award so they can advance their healthcare solutions and develop their great potential as enablers of change.

In its first edition, the Award has received more than 300 applications from 33 countries from across Africa. A technical review team of leading global health and business organisations reviewed and selected the shortlist of 15 applicants. The selection process considered how innovative, scalable, sustainable, and commercially viable the applicant’s idea is. This review also assessed the ability of the team to take the innovation to the next stage of development. And whether the invention supports, equips, protects or trains those on the frontline of delivering healthcare to communities – healthcare workers.

“From cold storage solutions to diagnostic tools, 3D printing solutions, and training platforms for healthcare workers – we are extremely impressed by the applications selected for the shortlist. These applications are a shining example that young Africans are passionate about contributing to overcoming our continent’s most pressing healthcare challenges,” says Yacine Djibo, Executive Director of Speak Up Africa.

Greg Perry, Assistant Director-General, IFPMA, added, “This Award supports pioneering young health entrepreneurs across Africa bring their innovations to life. Providing financial and in-kind support to winners to realise their great potential as enablers of change while developing local capacity for healthcare innovation. The shortlist is an important milestone in our search for the three winners.”

The winners’ announcement will take place at the official Awards ceremony on Thursday, 16 September 2021. Winners will receive funding worth up to a combined $75,000, a three-month mentorship programme and technical support for intellectual property protection if needed.

The Africa Young Innovators for Health Award is supported by AMREF Health Africa, BroadReach, Ecobank Academy, Forum Galien Africa, IntraHealth International, Microsoft4Afrika, the Ouagadougou Partnership, the Organisation Africaine de la Propriété Intellectuelle, the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, and Social Change Factory. Alongside our media partners: Africa.com, Télésud and SciDev.Net.

For more information about the Award visit: www.africayounginnovatorsforhealth.org

About the Partners

IFPMA represents research-based pharmaceutical companies and associations across the globe. Research-based pharmaceutical companies make a unique contribution to global health as innovators of lifesaving and life-changing medicines and vaccines, which improved millions of lives around the world. Based in Geneva, IFPMA has official relations with the United Nations and contributes industry expertise to help the global health community find solutions that improve global health.

Speak Up Africa is a policy and advocacy action tank dedicated to catalysing leadership, enabling policy change, and increasing awareness for sustainable development in Africa. Through their platforms and relationships and with the help of partners, Speak Up Africa ensures that policy makers meet implementers; that solutions are showcased and that every sector – from individual citizens and civil society groups to global donors and business leaders – contributes critically to the dialogue and strives to form the blueprints for concrete action for public health and sustainable development.

