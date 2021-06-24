President Lazarus Chakwera on his arrival from a SADC Summit in Mozambique

President Lazarus Chakwera has emphasised the need for Malawi to seize her pending Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairmanship to grow the country’s social-economic agenda.

Chakwera has made the remarks during a press conference at the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on his arrival from a SADC Summit in Maputo Mozambique.

Malawi is this year expected to take the SADC Chairmanship, during a Summit for the 16 member state block to be held in August in Lilongwe.

In his welcoming remarks, State Vice President, Dr Saulos Chilima highlighted the need for timely preparations for the August Summit.

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Minister, Eisenhower Mkaka read a communique, detailing resolutions of the Summit.

The Southern African Development Coordinating Conference (SADCC) was formed to advance the cause of national political liberation in Southern Africa, and to reduce dependence particularly on the then apartheid era South Africa; through effective coordination of utilisation of the specific characteristics and strengths of each country and its resources.

SADC Member States are; Angola, Botswana, Union of Comoros, DR Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.