Arsenal on EPL summit

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Arsenal on Saturday night go seven points clear on top of the Premier League table after beating Brighton 4-2.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the victory over Brighton.

Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson did score for the host at Falmer Stadium.

The result against Brighton means, Mike Arteta’s side are on top of the Premier League table with 43 points from 16 matches.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Newcastle United dropped two points each earlier on Saturday.

Man City drew 1-1 against Everton, while Newcastle played a 0-0 draw against Leeds United earlier on Saturday.

The results of both matches mean Man City and Newcastle United, who sit in second and third positions behind leaders Arsenal, have now dropped two points each.

Pep Guardiola’s side now have 36 points from 16 games, while Newcastle United have 34 points from 17 games.

Source: Dailypost

