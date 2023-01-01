……..Luanar 3-2 Wimbe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) on Saturday, December 13, 2022 defeated Wimbe United FC 3-2 at Kamuzu Barracks Sports ground in Lilongwe to revive their elite league slot competition and to end the year on high note in the MK15.5 million Chipiku Premier division league.

The Students scored through Innocent Makawano who has now taken his tally to 33 goals,Chikumbutso Banda and Ulemu Mponda while the visitors scored through Mwiza Jere who claimed a brace.

It was fascinating game in which both sides showed some hunger of goals,but the host failed to convert into goals various clear chances.

At half time it was 2-2 despite the host being the first to score.

Second half, promised to end in a draw but Millias Pofera Jegwe’s boys claimed a late winner.

It was a different story in today’s game,as Godfrey Nkhakananga from Salima officiated the game with zeal confidence and in a professional manner.

Head Coach for LUANAR described the game as tough as Wimbe United FC also came hard on them.

He says the win today gives them chances to equally compete for the championship.

Jegwe also hailed officiating team of the day,saying they have managed the game well as no team complained during and after the game.

He has since appealed to CRFA and Referees Committee to continue with the system of rotating the officials at this crucial stage.

Jegwe vowed to prepare well as they anticipate to meet Extreme FC who are the current leaders in the league,saying a win over them will also increase their chances.

Extreme FC lead the table with 9 points from 3 games, LUANAR are on position 2 with 5 points from the same number of games.

Wimbe United FC are third with 2 points tied with Support Battalion FC who are on fourth due to goal difference.

Mbabvi United FC who have withdrawn from the league and Silver Strikers RSV FC occupies positions 5 and 6 with 1 point apiece.

