Youthful entrepreneur Mathews Kapanda

Youthful entrepreneur Mathews Kapanda has challenged young people in the country to consider working against all odds in establishing their own business ventures arguing it is the only way to go in a country whose absorption of youths into its workforce is abysmal.

Kapanda, a Mzuzu University (Mzuni) graduate who is founder and managing director of Atsogo Estate Agents, told us on Monday after he launched his company’s offices in Lilongwe’s plush Area 47 Sector 4 that Malawian youths need to pull up their socks and not always wait for employment.

He said: “I think it is high time that as youths in this country we started thinking outside the box and began dreaming beyond just getting employed. I started small by doing my real estate business through Facebook, sometimes even through free Facebook since most of the time I could not even have the data. But here I am. I have a string of clients and can now afford office rentals in the posh Area 47 Sector 4.”

Through some of Atsogo Estate Agents clients we interviewed, the company has proved to be one of the fastest growing real estate masters in the capital Lilongwe basically through its efficiency and sense of honesty in its transactions.

“Our services include selling of properties, managing properties, Deed processing, and anything to do with real estate. We have served hundreds of clients to their satisfaction. We have proved to be trustworthy, honest, reliable and friendly estate agents. In fact, we have redefined and sanitized the industry. We have evidence of clients expressing their satisfaction with our services.

“We also provide free services to those who are looking for houses to let but may not be able to pay service fee, through our Facebook page; @Atsogo Estate Agent which has followers over eleven thousand and WhatsApp platforms. We are currently developing our professional website whose domain name is www.atsogo.mw, to be ready in two weeks’ time,” Kapanda said.

According to him, from October 1, 2021 Atsogo Estate Agents will start providing the service of project supervision in which those, especially abroad, and planning to start their projects here in Malawi will have their projects monitored and supervised on their behalf.

“We decided to embark on this service when we noted that most of the owners outside the country become disappointed when their project funds are misappropriated either by relatives or those entrusted with the project, and also substandard projects contrary to their expectations.

“We will not be receiving the funds directly from the client but we will make sure that funds go to the right destination for expected results and issue reports on progress on a daily basis. We will publish more details on our website,” he said.

Godfrey Chifuniro Kambewa, one of Atsogo Estate Agents clients, hailed the company for their speed and honesty in their service delivery.

“I was looking for a house and within a short period of time Atsogo Estate Agents found me the best house. This was after I had been duped by some other agents over the same. I strongly recommend this agent to anyone here in Lilongwe,” said Kambewa.