Atupele Muluzi calls for greater action on Malawians’ humanitarian crisis in South Africa

By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has called for unity and collective action in addressing the humanitarian challenges facing Malawians in South Africa, particularly those affected by the ongoing xenophobia attacks in Durban.

In an interview with Maravi Post, Muluzi said he had used his social media platforms in recent days to raise awareness about the difficult and heartbreaking situation confronting many Malawians in the rainbow nation.

He expressed surprise at some reactions from fellow Malawians who had urged him to remain silent or suggested that he should personally fund transportation for those affected.

“Let us appreciate the scale and complexity of this crisis,” said Muluzi.

He explained that the logistical requirements involved in assisting affected citizens are substantial, noting that transportation alone is extremely costly.

According to Muluzi, hiring a single bus capable of carrying approximately 75 people can cost around K100 million.

Beyond transportation costs, he highlighted additional challenges, including security concerns, coordination efforts, documentation requirements, and legal processes involving both the Malawian and South African governments.

“These matters require careful handling through official diplomatic and government channels,” he said.

Muluzi emphasized that while he does not currently hold elected public office, he remains a political leader and a concerned citizen who believes “It’s important to speak out when fellow Malawians are facing hardship”.

“Speaking out, raising awareness, and encouraging action is not politics; it is humanity,” he said.

The UDF leader commended the Government of Malawi for the efforts it has made so far in responding to the situation.

However, he noted that additional measures may still be necessary.

“If the Government faces challenges in responding to this crisis, we stand ready to engage with the relevant authorities and support in any responsible way we can,” said Muluzi.

He also called on the private sector, non-governmental organizations, faith-based groups, and other stakeholders to consider how they might contribute should assistance be required.

Muluzi described the situation as a national humanitarian concern that demands collective responsibility and cooperation from all sectors of society.

He stressed that lasting solutions would require respect for government procedures and effective diplomatic engagement between Malawi and South Africa.

“In moments like these, we must unite as Malawians rather than divide ourselves,” he said.

He concluded by urging compassion and practical action for those affected, saying that Malawians in distress deserve dignity, support, and meaningful solutions.