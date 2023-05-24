Atusaye Kajala joins politics: Eyeing Karonga Nyungwe constituency

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-It was unusual weekend for people around Tilora in the area​ of Sub Traditional Authority (T.A) Mwinuka which under Senior Chief Wasambo and the whole Nyungwe constituency in Karonga the northern district of Malawi as they were welcoming their son, Atusaye Kajala Mwafurilwa into politics.

Hundreds of people including traditional leaders, senior family members of Mwafurilwa to just mention a few gathered to bless Atusaye Kajala Mwafurilwa as he takes a new root in his life.

It was a first time to have such event in the area according to the gathering as many joined politics without receiving blessings from parents and senior members of the society.

Speaking on behalf of family, village headman Jumbe thanked the constituents for putting a trust in their son.

“As family, we are humbled by the overwhelmed support you have shown to our son. We don’t take it for granted. And as parents, we shall make sure that our son fulfill your needs,” said Jumbe.

Different traditional leaders who spoke during the event including Group Village Headman (GVH) Mugulika, GVH Undaninge, Principal GVH Ndatira, Principal GVH Mujalewana in mentioning a few while thanking Atusaye Kajala Mwafurilwa for thinking of getting blessings from parents before going on the ground said they expect nothing development.

Apart from that, the chiefs advised Kajala to avoid political violence and unite the constituents.

“Unlike in the past, Karonga Nyungwe have two big tribes [Hengas in the south and Nkhondes in the north] and it is our prayers to see them not divided because of politics. The constituents have trust in you and we believe you will not let them down. As traditional leaders, we expect you to change the face of the constituency by bringing different development projects,” they said.

On his part, Atusaye Kajala Mwafurilwa said it is wish to see the constituency turn into semi-town as well as the district’s business hub.

According to him, using his connections and experience as well as businesses, Karonga Nyungwe constituency will not be the same if voted into power.

“Our area has all it takes to be on the map. It just need mindset change as well as best and serious elected leadership apart from coordination. Peace and unity is what is what is in my blood. In brief, I assure you that I will follow your advise and needs,” he disclosed.

The community who attended the event pledged to give all support to Kajala saying “we want change.”

During the day, different activities such as traditional dances and drama were played in order to spice up the event.

Kajala has joined politics not on any political party but disclosed that he was approached by almost all big parties in the country.

He is expected to face the current MP of the area, Kenneth Ndovie and Karonga Central Constituency, Leonard Mwalwanda.

