Authorities in Tunisia seized and sealed the broadcasting equipment of an unlicensed TV station seen as close to Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

The broadcasting authorities, (Independent High Authority for Audiovisual Communication) (HAICA), accused the station of operating illegally for years.

The head of production at the channel denied the accusations.

“The HAICA came this morning accompanied by security forces. They said they were going to put seals on the equipment of the Zitouna channel. We gave them proof that it is not the Zitouna channel here”, contested Nasreddine bin Hamouda, head of production at the Zitouna Network.

The closure of the TV station takes place against a backdrop of a July power grab by president Kais Saied opposed by the Ennahdha and Al-Karama parties.

On July 26th Tunisian police closed the offices of Qatari broadcaster, Al-Jazeera, in the capital, Tunis. The authorities did not provide a reason.

