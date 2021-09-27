Pere favorite housemate

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Fans of Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Pere, are staging a violent protest in Lagos, Nigeria against the organizers of the reality TV show MultiChoice over alleged unfairness to their favourite.

This is coming after Pere and Angel who were asked to leave the house during the Sunday live eviction show, were moved to a white room.

But Pere’s fans felt this was an unfair twist as the ex-US army officer who got 25% percent voted earned enough votes to scale through to the finale ahead of Angel with 14%.

They hit the streets of Warri with a theme song to drum massive support and solicit votes for the housemate. One of the fans was seen drawing Pere’s photo on his head as he was having his haircut.

21-year-old Angel says she has a crush on RMD, Pere says he wants to ‘get involved’ with Nengi, Vee Pere’s handlers used his official Instagram page to share videos of the fans’ love with the caption:

A couple of other fans of the housemate who were not at the street parade have shown their support for him. Legit.ng captured some fans’ reaction.

“The way am asking people for their phone and IUC ehn, them don laugh me tire, but I no go shame for My only General at all, its PRe for the money or no other, we meuvvvvvveeee, pls wat time is vote ending today?””No cap all of a sudden I just love him right now his my number 1 fave now.” __Vhee

“God bless y’all that came out including y’all voting from ur homes too.” Jo1ny_4_good: “I love pere now…… never knew he was repping delta.. And e con smart join.”

Anizobs: “I just like this guy so sorry tor misunderstanding you before good luck champ.”

Baby_wite: “We are voting our own in Benin here.”

Miz_borah: “Can’t imagine I was Literally crying I love you so much Pere.” .

Source: Legit.ng