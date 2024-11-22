Blantyre CCAP Synod lauds Chakwera on Lilongwe road infrastructure development, Chilima’s death inquiry

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP), Blantyre Synod, has applauded the current government for the remarkable achievements despite challenges rocking the country.

In a pastoral letter released on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 which General Secretary Reverend Anderson Chulu and Synod moderator Reverend Humphrey Zgambo has signed has highlighted road construction works in Lilongwe.

The Synod has also praised Chakwera on Commission of Inquiry for the death of former Vice President Saulos Chilima as pivotal roles the current administration has achieved since taking over Government.

“The road construction works currently taking place in Lilongwe are worthy celebrating, and it is an achievement proud of.

“We are hopeful that once completed, the road will transform the face of the city and the nation,” reads the Pastoral letter in part.

The Synod commends, “CCAP Blantyre Synod would also like to applaud the government for instituting a commission of inquiry into the death of former Vice President Saulos Chilima. We believe that without doubt, the findings from the Commission would provide healing to the family members and nation at large”.

The letter has also made an appeal to some of the concerns the country is experiencing which include political violence, police unprofessionalism, war against corruption, lack of drugs and medicines in public hospitals, persistent fuel scarcity, continued forex shortages and economic challenges as well as hunger and non-availability of maize in admarc depots.

The Synod is therefore calling for members in all congregations to register to vote for the forth coming general elections as it is everyone’s right to participate in the political affairs of the country.

“We believe the concerns will be dealt with the urgency they deserve as they are committed to working with the government in addressing social economic challenges besetting the country,” reads the pastoral letter in part.