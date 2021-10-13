– Advertisement –





The younger brother of the former Algerian president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, has been jailed for two years.

Said Bouteflika was accused of obstructing the course of justice.

He was sentenced alongside the former justice minister, Tayeb Louh, and a businessman, Ali Haddad.

Mr Louh will serve six years while Mr Haddad will be in jail for two years.

Ex-inspector general of the ministry of justice, Tayeb Belhachemi was also sentenced to two years in prison.

All the accused were detained after President Bouteflika was forced from office in 2019.

The former president died last month, eight years after suffering a debilitating stroke.

The prosecution had called for seven years’ jail for Said, who was charged for “abuse of office”, “inciting the falsification of official documents”, “obstruction of justice” and “contempt of court”.

The court though acquitted six other defendants.

Said Bouteflika, 63, was arrested in May 2019 and sentenced to 15 years for “plotting against the state and the army” during the final days of his brother’s rule.

On January 2, he was acquitted of those charges by a military appeals court, but was handed to a civil court to face trial on corruption charges, AFP reported.

Source: Africafeeds.com