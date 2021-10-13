Nyasa Capital Finance Cup funds

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The draw for the inaugural MK5 million Nyasa Capital Finance regional Cup in the central regional on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Civo Stadium in the capital Lilongwe.

The cup is expected to kick off on October 23 till December 18, 2021.

The tournament will be participated by 24 Premier Division League teams which have been grouped into three zones,namely Mchinji, Salima and Lilongwe.

The top six teams from the Premier Division Log table will be seeded from first round of the cup.The 18 teams will play in a knock out format to determine the nine teams to join the seeded six.

Speaking to journalists after the draw,CRFA Vice Chairperson Goodall Chinjoka says the association is happy with the way the draw has been conducted.

Chinjoka therefore lauded Nyasa Capital Finance for the sponsorship rendered to their association saying it will help teams in the Central to be ever busy and improve the competition amongst them.

He however appealed to participating teams with supporter to avoid violence during the cup while selling the Nyasa Capital Finance products.

Kamuzu Barracks Reserve Team manager Alex Nkhwazi who represented other participants during the draw showed some satisfaction with the way the draw has been conducted.

Nkhwazi therefore appealed to participating teams to showcase beautiful football with a fair play so that the Sponsorship is safeguarded.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Nyasa Capital Finance Limited Company signed a MK45 million Sponsorship for regional cups on September 17, 2021,which will run for three years and each region will be getting MK5 million per annum.

In Zone A, teams will meet as follows, Simbi FC vs LUANAR at Mchinji Community Ground,Kasungu Police vs St Gabriel at Kasungu Stadium while Chitedze Strikers will play Mchinji Boma Strikers at Civo/Nankhaka stadium.

Zone B,Ntcheu Strikers vs Ngolowindo at Dedza, Dwangwa United vs Kawinga at Nkhotakota Stadium and Kamuzu Barracks Reserve against Support Battalion at Civo/Nankhaka.

Zone C,Mtsiliza United vs Ascent Academy at Civo/Nankhaka, Dedza Young Soccer vs Mitundu Strikers while Mbabvi United will take on Ekas Freight Wanderers at Civo/Nankhaka.

The winner of this inaugural cup in the Central Region will take home MK1.2 million while the runners up will get MK500,000 with the third getting MK200,000.