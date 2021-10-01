Bwaira’s form on Student Chinju Phiri receiving the award

By Chisomo Phiri

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A form one student at Bwaila secondary School in Lilongwe Chanju Phiri has won a golden medal in this year’s letter writing competition beating other 60 students.

The prize presentation ceremony took place on Monday, September 28, 2021 at Bwaila Secondary School in Lilongwe. Coming second was Chrisalom Phiri of Pladour Private Primary School who went away with a silver medal while Chrispine Makata of Star Private Primary School came on third and went away with a bronze medal.

Apart from the medals, the three winners went away with laptops, laptop bags and assorted Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) branded materials.

Speaking during the prizes award ceremony, Secretary for education Chikondano Mussa told the award receipts to use the prizes to motivate themselves so as to aim even higher and also encourage their fellow learners to follow their footsteps.

“I’m very happy that you have won these expensive medals. The sky is limit. Use the prizes to motivate yourselves to aim even higher. This should be the start of many great things to come and I wish you all the best in life”, said Mussa.

Chinju Phiri, the winner thanked organizers of the competition saying this has helped their writing skills and pledged for continuation.

” For sure, this competition has helped us a lot. We had no time to rest but reading and practising how to write, preparing for the competition day and we have more of these happening, no one will be failing to write . This should not just end here and we say thank you the organizers of the competition”, lauded Phiri.

During the ceremony, the winning schools received assorted students books and this year’s them was ” write a letter to a family member about your experience of COVID-19″.

MCRA organized the competition as part of the International Letter Writing Competition for young people aged between 9 and 15 and it is the annual competition organized by the Universal Postal Union ( UPU), a specialized agency of the United Nations postal matters, based in Switzerland.

The competition was again the part of the activities for world post day which falls on October 9 every year .