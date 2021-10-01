Fuel Shortage

By Tandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers have been deployed to start distributing of fuel to filling stations across the country.

MDF drivers will be delivering the needed fuel.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post, MDF acting Public Information Officer Emmanuel Mlelemba, says “Armed fuel escort” will be provided to fuel tankers from the country’s borders to National Oil Company of Malawi depots and distribution to commercial gas stations will be done by its drivers.

The development comes amid the ongoing strike by truck drivers and owners across the country, which has caused shortage of fuel in some locations.

As of Thursday evening , September 30, 2021 some parts of the country had already filled with fuel according to Information Minister Kazako.